Left Menu

Need to have informed conversation about Savarkar: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that there is a need to have an informed conversation about the contribution and ideas of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:01 IST
Need to have informed conversation about Savarkar: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister at the launch of the book, 'Savarkar-A Contested Legacy 1924-1966' by Vikram Sampath. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that there is a need to have an informed conversation about the contribution and ideas of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. "Veer Savarkar attracts so much conversation. He is one such a very important personality in the Indian history about whom so much is discussed without quality research," Sitharaman said here at a book launch event.

The union minister today releasing the book titled 'Savarkar-A Contested Legacy 1924-1966' authored by Vikram Sampath and published by Penguin Viking. "Informed conversation (about Veer Savarkar) most of the time missing and that opinionated conversation is also not based on fact or any other fact, and as a result, it becomes based on emotions of strong likes and dislikes," Sitharaman said at the event organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

In the process, she added, "We are doing a big disservice to the nation because Veer Savarkar like leaders stood their ground, and as a result, their contribution is distinct. We cannot afford to miss that distinct strand that also contributes to Indian history. So, it might sometimes, align with some, political ideology may even sound as aligning with an opposite ideology, but that is where we need well researched, solid fact-based, biographies or books on such leaders." Speaking at a panel discussion moderated by Shubhrastha, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said he passionately feel about the need to change curriculums.

"I think it is something that we are working towards. There are some people working towards it but there is something that we need to first settle. One of them is that in order to begin to change curriculums and so on, you actually need to get the hard academic work actually done. There is nothing much written on Savarkar even though he is pretty mainstream," he added. Author Vikram Sampath, said the job of "historians' is to illuminate the records. It is upto the readers to read the facts and make up their mind on the subject." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021