Left Menu

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 91

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 91, informed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:55 IST
Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 91
Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 91, informed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday. Mufti expressed her condolence over the demise of Geelani in a tweet.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him Jannat and condolences to his family & well-wishers," she tweeted. Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year.

Born on September 29, 1929, Geelani was recently sent a reminder notice to pay a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh, which was imposed upon him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global
4
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021