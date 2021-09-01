Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 91

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 91, informed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday. Mufti expressed her condolence over the demise of Geelani in a tweet.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him Jannat and condolences to his family & well-wishers," she tweeted. Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year.

Born on September 29, 1929, Geelani was recently sent a reminder notice to pay a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh, which was imposed upon him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)