Increase price of sugarcane procurement from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the government to increase the price of sugarcane procurement from farmers and said that there has been no increase in it in the last three years while the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel have been constantly rising.

The Congress general secretary said the BJP government is increasing the price of LPG every month, and petrol and diesel prices have been increased 60 to 70 times in 3-4 months.

''But the sugarcane price for farmers was not increased for three years?'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the hashtags 'Mehnge Din (expensive days)' and 'ganne ke daam badhao (increase prices of sugarcane)'.

Priyanka Gandhi last week also had raised the issue, pointing out that despite a regular increase in prices of diesel and electricity for farmers, the price of sugarcane has not seen any rise for the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

