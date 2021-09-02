Left Menu

ITBP rescues 4 people in Uttarakhand from 12,000 feet

Milam (Uttarakhand), September 2 (ANI) Going beyond its mandated criteria to guard the India-China border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescued four villagers here from 12,000 feet as they were stuck for over seven hours due to the overflow of a mountain river.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:17 IST
ITBP rescues 4 people in Uttarakhand from 12,000 feet
Visual of rescue operations by ITBP in Pithoragarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Milam (Uttarakhand), September 2 (ANI) Going beyond its mandated criteria to guard the India-China border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescued four villagers here from 12,000 feet as they were stuck for over seven hours due to the overflow of a mountain river. The villagers were rescued at around 2 pm on Wednesday by the 14th Battalion troops of the ITBP.

Those rescued included three men and one woman who belong to Milam village. "ITBP personnel rescued four locals near Milam, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours," said the ITBP in a statement.

ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI that the villagers had gone to pick some herbs and they were stuck there at the mountain due to the overflow of the river. The officer said that ITBP's troops, deputed at a nearby post, rescued these villagers through a rope. "The villagers were stuck for over seven hours," he said.

Taking to Twitter, ITBP tweeted, "ITBP personnel of 14th Battalion rescued 4 locals near Milam, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours." More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021