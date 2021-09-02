Left Menu

02-09-2021
RSS-affiliate farmers' body to stage nationwide dharna against agri laws on September 8
RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has decided to hold a nationwide dharna on September 8 as the Centre has failed to act on its ''ultimatum'' on considering demands regarding three new farm laws and MSP by August 31.

The minimum support price (MSP) of crops should be decided on the basis of cost and a new law should be formulated, keeping in mind the concerns raised by the farmers to resolve the dispute arising out of the new farm laws, BKS said.

''For these demands, a nationwide symbolic dharna will be organized on September 8. The (Narendra) Modi government was given time till August 31 to act on the demands. As there are no positive indications from the government, we will be holding the dharna on September 8,'' BKS treasurer Yugal Kishore Mishra told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said press conferences will be held on the day at all district headquarters to tell people about the plight of the farmers.

''We will decide the future course of action after September 8,'' he added.

''Farmers do not get a remunerative price for their produce. The MSP is not remunerative,'' Mishra said.

