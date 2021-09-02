Left Menu

Mahila Congress protests outside PM residence over rising prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Mahila Congress workers led by its acting chief Netta D'Souza protested outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence here on Thursday over the issue of rising prices.

The Mahila Congress activists raised slogans against the government over the price hike of cooking gas cylinders and the increasing prices of essential commodities, outside the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Security personnel present formed a cordon around the Mahila Congress activists. The Mahila Congress alleged that police detained its acting president as well as other office bearers for protesting against the cooking gas price hike.

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidized gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder -- the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

Subsidized as well as non-subsidized LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices and has been demanding a reduction in them by removing some of the taxes imposed by the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

