Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he would discuss with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the issue of rising retail fuel prices.It depends on international prices, he said when asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinder and that people are angry about it.Lets see.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:46 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he would discuss with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the issue of rising retail fuel prices.

''It depends on international prices,'' he said when asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinder and that ''people are angry about it''.

''Let's see. I will speak to Central Ministers (on rising prices)'', Bommai said.

On the Congress allegation that retail prices have gone up despite crude oil prices ruling lower, he said the prices do not depend on only that factor.

In this context, he referred to various factors including refining, the financial health of companies in the sector, and payments in lieu of oil bonds (issued by the previous UPA government).

''They (the Congress) know it. They were in power earlier. The prices had also gone up when they were in power,'' Bommai said.

''Anyway, the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) is coming (to Karnataka) on September 5. I will discuss with her,'' the Chief Minister added.

