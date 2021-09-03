India's medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics receive grand welcome at Delhi Airport

India's medal-winners at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Thursday received a grand welcome at Delhi Airport on their return home. These players won medals for India in Javelin and Discus events.

"Extremely happy to be back home, grateful to everyone for this splendid welcome and their warmth," said Sumit Antil, who won a Gold medal at Javelin throw at the global sporting event. Sumit very comprehensively won Gold in the men's Javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. He improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous Javelin throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

"This welcome is no less than a historic moment for me, feels great to be back home," said Devendra Jhajharia, who won a Silver medal in the Javelin throw. Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games.

Para-athletes Yogesh Kathuniya, Sharad Kumar and Simran also received a grand welcome at the airport. Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on Monday clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Sharad Kumar grabbed Bronze in High Jump after scaling his season-best mark of 1.83m. (ANI)

