German climate NGOs take legal action against automakers, Wintershall

Greenpeace and German environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) will take legal action against BMW, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz , Volkswagen and gas and oil firm Wintershall Dea over their impact on climate change, DUH said on Friday. Daimler said it was committed to the goals of the Paris climate accords and was already on the path to climate neutrality.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:48 IST
Greenpeace and German environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) will take legal action against BMW, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and gas and oil firm Wintershall Dea over their impact on climate change, DUH said on Friday. Lawyers Remo Klinger and Roda Verheyen, who represented plaintiffs in a groundbreaking case in May which concluded that Germany must set out by end of next year how it will bring carbon emissions to nearly zero by 2050, will represent the NGOs, DUH's statement said.

The NGOs will provide further detail on the case in a press conference at 0945 CET (0845 GMT). Daimler said it was committed to the goals of the Paris climate accords and was already on the path to climate neutrality. It added it would provide a further statement later in the day.

Volkswagen, BMW, and Wintershall were not immediately available to comment.

