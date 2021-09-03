Left Menu

J-K: Renaming of govt schools in Kathua after security personnel killed in action begins

The renaming of government schools in Kathua, after security personnel who were killed in action, has begun.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:59 IST
Government school in Kathua renamed Shaheed Sepoy Bua Ditta Singh school. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renaming of government schools in Kathua, after security personnel who were killed in action, has begun. Earlier, on August 6, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu had sent a letter to Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts asking them to re-name the identified government schools after the security officers and personnel.

"A committee may be constituted at district level to prepare such details after due Verification. SSP/ADC/DPO or AC Panchayat or representative of army and etc can be included in the committee to finalize the list at the district level," stated the letter. Following this, the Government Higher Secondary School Chandwan was renamed Shaheed Sepoy Bua Ditta Singh school.

Rakesh Jasrotia, Principal of Shaheed Sepoy Bua Ditta Singh Government higher secondary school, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is a moment of pride for us. A brief history of these martyrs has also been written on the walls. Vir Chakra awardee Bua Ditta Singh had sacrificed his life in 1948 while fighting with enemy at LOC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir." Shreya Rajput, the granddaughter of Sepoy Bua Ditta Singh, said, "I thank the government for this initiative. The students will be inspired now to serve the nation."

Barwal higher secondary school in Kathua has been renamed Shaheed Naik Yograj Singh government higher secondary school. Neelam Devi, the wife of Naik Yograj Singh, said, " The coming generation will remember his sacrifice. Naik Yograj Singh was martyred in 1994 in an encounter with an Afghan terrorist in Kashmir. I thank Modi Ji for giving him such honour." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

