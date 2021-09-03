Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani's family celebrates her victory

After Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifles in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, the family members celebrated the victory by distributing sweets at their residence in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:40 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Avani's family celebrates her victory
Avani Lekhara (Photo/Twitter/SAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifles in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, the family members celebrated the victory by distributing sweets at their residence in Jaipur. This is Avani's second medal in the Paralympics 2020. On Monday, the Olympian had won Gold in 10m rifle.

Speaking to ANI, GR Lekhara, Avani 's grandfather, said, "We are really happy that Avani won gold medal in 10m shooting and also 50m shooting. She has made us proud. There is another match on September 5 and I hope she brings a medal in that game." He also said that it is an honour that she has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. He added, "She really works hard."

Gulab Devi, her grandmother, said, "It is really proud moment of us. She has been working hard for the past of five years. When we spoke to her, she said that she playing it to win a medal." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021