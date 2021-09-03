Left Menu

SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant join Fit India Freedom Run to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prakash encouraged all to take utmost care of their health and adopt the mantra of ‘Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz.’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:50 IST
SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant join Fit India Freedom Run to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
The run commenced with a pledge taking ceremony where everyone resolved to include physical activity of at least thirty minutes daily in their lives.   Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
  • Country:
  • India

SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant joined the nationwide fitness drive by participating in Fit India Freedom Run to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Shri Amarendu Prakash, Director Incharge, BSL and RSP flagged off the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prakash encouraged all to take utmost care of their health and adopt the mantra of 'Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz.'. The DIC said that health and safety go together and neither of them can be compromised at any cost.

The run commenced with a pledge taking ceremony where everyone resolved to include physical activity of at least thirty minutes daily in their lives.

The main aim of the Run4India programme is to enlist more and more participation of citizens of the country in this momentous celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence and also ensure the health, fitness and well-being of every citizen of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021