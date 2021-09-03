Public warned against job scammers

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State has cautioned the public against scammers posing as recruitment officials from the department.

In a statement, it said it had noted with concern reports of scammers who were contacting aspirant work seekers and offering them fraudulent employment positions at a fee of R2 000.

"The fraudsters are targeting desperate job seekers and pretending to be recruitment officials working for the Department of Employment and Labour.

"The scammers are taking advantage of the dire unemployment rate in the country and are luring scores of people who are in desperate need of jobs to parting with their last funds and the Department is appealing to everyone to be on the lookout," reads the statement.

The Department reiterated that all recruitment was done in line with recruitment policies, in a fair and impartial manner.

"Under no circumstances are departmental officials selling job positions to the public. Such acts in the name of the department are condemned."

The public was encouraged to report such acts by contacting the nearest Department of Employment and Labour offices or report on Department's fraud hotline on 0860 022 194 or email – fraud@labour.gov.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)