Court lists domestic violence case involving singer Honey Singh for Sept 28

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday listed the matter of domestic violence involving Bollywood singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh for September 28. Earlier on Friday, Singh physically appeared before the court in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar.

Earlier on August 28, Honey Singh's counsel Ishaan Mukherjee told the court that the singer could not appear before the Court as he was not well. Mukherjee assured the court that Singh would appear before the court on the next date of hearing. Honey Singh is represented by Senior Advocate Rebecca John and lawyers Ishaan Mukherjee, Pragati Banka, Arjun Parashar and Megha Bahl.

The court was hearing a complaint case filed against the Bollywood singer by his wife under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act". Singh's counsel moved an application under Section 16 for an in-camera hearing. The same is to be argued on the next day of the hearing. (ANI)

