Saplings planted to mark spiritualist's birthday

Farmers in various districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday planted over a lakh saplings to mark the birthday of founder of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, Jaggi Vasudev. A total of 1.23 lakh saplings were planted on September 2 and 3 as a part of Cauvery Calling, a movement, to revive soil health, enhance groundwater tables and augment source flow of river Cauvery, a press release said here.

