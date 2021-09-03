Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi lauds archer Harvinder Singh for his historic bronze medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to archer Harvinder Singh and congratulated him for clinching a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and archer Harvinder Singh (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to archer Harvinder Singh and congratulated him for clinching a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics. Speaking over the phone, Prime Minister said, "In archery, you (Harvinder Singh) are the first sportsperson to win a medal. We will meet after you come back to the country."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Singh for his achievement in the Tokyo Paralympics. "Outstanding performance by Archer Harvinder Singh. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead," he tweeted.

Singh won the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve on Friday. The Indian defeated South Korea's Min Su Kim by 6-5 after a shoot-off as both archers shared the spoils in the five sets to find a podium finish at the Yumenoshima Final Field. This is India's first medal in archery at the Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

