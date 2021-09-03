EESL provides oxygen plant to Ayushman Hospital in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:59 IST
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has provided an oxygen generation plant to Ayushman Hospital in the nation capital, according to a statement by the state-owned entity.

EESL has supplied a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant to Ayushman Hospital, EESL said in the statement.

The plant was inaugurated on Friday at Ayushman Hospital and Health Services, Dwarka, New Delhi, in the presence of eminent dignitaries from EESL and Ayushman Hospital, it added.

Jaspal Singh Aujla, chief general manager (tech) of EESL, said, ''At EESL, we are committed to serve the needs of the people and the nation. Oxygen had emerged as one of most-critical resources during the second wave of COVID-19.'' Aujla added that this oxygen plant is an attempt to ensure timely and adequate oxygen supply to the ones in need.

Raj Kumar, managing director of Ayushman Hospital and Health Services, said, ''Oxygen support is imperative for effective Covid care and was one of key challenges during the last wave of the pandemic.'' Kumar added that Ayushman Hospital prides itself in providing exemplary treatment to its patients, and this oxygen plant will be highly crucial in giving patients the best possible care.

The oxygen plant is a fully automatic continuous operation PSA-type medical oxygen gas unit with twin tower filled with Zeolite. The oxygen plant will be integral in providing emergency COVID-19 care and for people with severe respiratory diseases.

A joint venture of NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) was set up under the Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.

