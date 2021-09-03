Mumbai: BMC's first 'organic waste to power' project takes off

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday commissioned its first project that will generate electricity from wet organic waste at Haji Ali junction in the metropolis.

The facility, which was inaugurated by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, will generate 250-300 units of electricity by processing two metric tons of organic waste per day.

''With a capacity to generate 110 cubic meters of gas and 250 units of electricity from 1 metric tons of waste, this redefines sustainable green solutions in the city,'' Thackeray tweeted later.

He also launched the work of building a viewing deck on the top of a drain outfall in Tambe Chowk near Girgaon Chowpatty, with civic officials saying it will be completed in four months.

A similar viewing gallery is being planning at Dadar Chowpatty as well, they added.

