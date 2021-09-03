Left Menu

Amid third wave fear, J-K LG directs officials to strengthen health infrastructure with focus on pediatric care units

Ahead of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed the need for hospitals to strengthen infrastructure with a focus on pediatric care units and mobilisation of human resources.

Ahead of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed the need for hospitals to strengthen infrastructure with a focus on pediatric care units and mobilisation of human resources. The LG instructed the district administration to ensure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas.

He gave instructions during a meeting to review the Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 situation and containment measures with the COVID Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police. Sinha also instructed the joint team of police and civil administration to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol and take administrative actions against guideline violators.

Informing about the meeting, the LG said in a tweet, "Reviewed J-K's Covid scenario and containment measures with Covid Task Force, DCs, SPs.The Govt has set a target of administering One lakh vaccine doses per day. Directed joint team of police and civil admin. to strictly enforce Covid protocol and take administrative actions against violators." "District administration needs to ensure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases to be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment. Effective demarcation of containment zones is important to control the spread of the virus," said the LG in another tweet.

"Hospitals to strengthen health infrastructure with a focus on pediatric care units, mobilization of Human Resources," he added. According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir currently has 1,320 active cases, 3,19,889 recoveries and 4,409 deaths. (ANI)

