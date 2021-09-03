Farmers gherao Himachal horticulture minister

A numbers of farmers gheraoed Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in Shimla district on Friday. They were protesting Thakur's recent statement that the orchardists might sell their apples in the open directly to retail buyers to get better price. The farmers gheraoed him on National Highway No 5 in Theog when Thakur, accompanied by Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Chairman Naresh Sharma, was on his way to the Parala apple market. The agitated farmers shouted ''Go back, go back'' slogans. The minister remained sitting in his car during the gherao. Theog SDM and DSP were present on the occasion. Later, they lifted the gherao after talks between the minister and representatives of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha who were holding their meeting in Theog sub division on Friday.

