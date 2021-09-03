Left Menu

Farmers gherao Himachal horticulture minister

Shimla, Sep 3 PTI A numbers of farmers gheraoed Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in Shimla district on Friday. The farmers gheraoed him on National Highway No 5 in Theog when Thakur, accompanied by Agricultural Produce Market Committee APMC Chairman Naresh Sharma, was on his way to the Parala apple market.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:40 IST
Farmers gherao Himachal horticulture minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A numbers of farmers gheraoed Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in Shimla district on Friday. They were protesting Thakur's recent statement that the orchardists might sell their apples in the open directly to retail buyers to get better price. The farmers gheraoed him on National Highway No 5 in Theog when Thakur, accompanied by Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Chairman Naresh Sharma, was on his way to the Parala apple market. The agitated farmers shouted ''Go back, go back'' slogans. The minister remained sitting in his car during the gherao. Theog SDM and DSP were present on the occasion. Later, they lifted the gherao after talks between the minister and representatives of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha who were holding their meeting in Theog sub division on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021