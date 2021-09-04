Utilise funds allotted to wards for civic works in Karnataka: BBMP chief to Nodal officers

Reviewing performances of ward committees, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday instructed civic officials to properly utilise funds to implement civic works at the ward level to resolve grievances of the citizens. He was holding an online meet with elected representatives of 198 wards and said, "BBMP and Janagraha had collected around 3,000 suggestions from the public for the 2021-22 budgets."

"Grant amount has been set aside as per the demands/suggestions of the citizens accordingly. Rs 60 lakh has been earmarked per ward out of which 20 lakh is for footpath repair, 20 lakh for pothole repair and 20 lakh for bore wells," he added. He instructed officials that the funds must be used adequately.

"Ward committee meetings in each ward must discuss issues for which grants have been set and take appropriate decisions and obtain approval to start the work in order to resolve the issues," he added. Speaking at a virtual meeting regarding strengthening the ward committee with nodal officers, he said that ward committees have been set up to quickly address the grievances of the people in the city.

"Ward council meetings will be held on the first and third Saturdays of the month. BBMP, Water Board, Bescom and Traffic Police Officers, Ward Committee Nodal Officers and members and local citizens must participate and appropriate action must be taken to resolve the complaints discussed at the meeting", he added. In this regard, the 'Citizen Partnership Programme' has been launched to maintain cleanliness in the city and adequately manage the city's solid waste disposal process. Coordinators at the zonal, divisional, ward level and Shuchi Mithras at the block level and volunteers at lane level are being deployed. This would help to address the waste disposal system, he said.

In most parts of the city, sewage water is being released into stormwater drains (SWDs) Therefore, we must raise awareness among citizens not to let sewage into SWDs and ensure only rainwater flows. He added that the issue of waterlogging during the monsoon, must be identified and proper measures should be taken to prevent the same.

"If citizens work in coordination with BBMP authorities, the problems will be resolved quickly. The issues such as the repair of street lights and sidewalks, garbage, and block spots should be resolved and make sure that the city is kept clean," he said. Adding further, necessary steps should be taken to control the Covid19 virus in the city also. The spread of the virus is under control at present and it must be reduced further. Citizens' cooperation is essential to tackle the same. Everyone must follow the Covid protocols to contain the virus in the city, he stressed.

All special commissioners, zonal joint commissioners, nodal officers of all 198 wards, residents' welfare association, Janagraha team and other officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

