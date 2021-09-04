Left Menu

Nutrition awareness programmes to be organised in Mumbai on Sept 6

'Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan' (nutrition awareness campaign) programmes will be organised under "Poshan Maah" at various places of Mumbai on September 6, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:34 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan' (nutrition awareness campaign) programmes will be organised under "Poshan Maah" at various places of Mumbai on September 6, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday. The Minister said that women belonging to Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Parsi, Jain, Sikh communities and from poor and backward areas along with their family members will attend "Poshan Abhiyaan" programmes in Mumbai and will also be provided with a "Nutrition Kit".

Commending the government on its efforts to eradicate malnutrition in the country, Naqvi said that the POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan is an important campaign aimed at eradicating the problem of malnutrition in a mission mode. He further added that "Poshan Abhiyaan" has now become a mass movement in the country to eradicate malnutrition in the country especially among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

