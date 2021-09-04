Left Menu

Two men held for murdering youth in Delhi

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a youth over arguments in an e-rickshaw in the Mohan Garden area of Delhi, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a youth over arguments in an e-rickshaw in the Mohan Garden area of Delhi, the police said. The police reached the spot after receiving a call at Ranhola police station regarding the murder.

Speaking to ANI, the police said, "We found a youth lying on the ground in blood after reaching the spot. The injured was immediately admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and was declared dead upon arrival." "We have also met an eyewitness of the murder, Gopal, who works as a watchman at Jayswal Vatika, Uttam Nagar," the police added.

The police have also seized the knife used in the murder. According to the police, one of the eyewitnesses Gopal who works as a watchman at Jayswal Vatika, Uttam Nagar.

"The eyewitness said that he was standing at Gandhi Chowk after taking a meal and saw that a boy with golden colour hair was beating another boy. In the meantime, his companion standing there took a knife and hit him several times. When the injured fell down, the assailants tried to escape from the spot. However, after the successful attempt of catching the boys, the eyewitness managed to catch one assailant," police informed. During the investigation process, the police managed to nab the other accused also with the help of CCTV footage of nearby areas.

The assailants-- Lav Kumar and Krishan Kumar-- confessed their crime and identities when police interrogated them. They said that the victim was continuously interrupting them by using unparliamentary language and making loud noises, according to the police. An FIR was filed against both the accused under 302/34 sections of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

