Cabinet Secretariat joint secy Amandeep Garg's tenure extended till Sept 2022

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of central deputation tenure of IAS Amandeep Garg, Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat by one year up to September 10, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The letter was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Amandeep Garg, IAS Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat for a period of the one year beyond September 10 this year to September 10, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said in the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

