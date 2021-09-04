Left Menu

JNU to reopen from September 6 in phased manner, negative RT-PCR test report mandatory

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would reopen on September 6 with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID protocols by the Central government. The university would reopen in a phased manner.

JNU to reopen from September 6 in phased manner, negative RT-PCR test report mandatory
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would reopen on September 6 with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID protocols by the Central government. The university would reopen in a phased manner. According to a statement issued by the university authority, every student must produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

"All Final Year PhD Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their PhD theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus," a release from administration reads. Significantly, all PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the PhD program are allowed to enter the campus.

The BR Ambedkar library will be open with 50 per cent seating capacity but the school and centre level library will remain closed. However, the online classes will continue. (ANI)

