Left Menu

Raje demands end to trade licence imposed in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:57 IST
Raje demands end to trade licence imposed in Jaipur
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has demanded from the state government to stop recovery from traders under the trade licence imposed by Jaipur Municipal Corporations.

The traders were already going through an economic crisis due to the corona pandemic and the decision of recovery under the trade licence was unfair to them, she said.

"The decision of recovery from traders in the name of trade licence is anti-employment," she said in a statement.

Raje demanded from the state government to stop the execution of this in the interest of farmers.

Last month, Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation made it mandatory to obtain a trade licence by paying fees for coaching centres, clinics, libraries, hostel, etc. which are being opposed by the traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021