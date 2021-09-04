Raje demands end to trade licence imposed in Jaipur

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has demanded from the state government to stop recovery from traders under the trade licence imposed by Jaipur Municipal Corporations.

The traders were already going through an economic crisis due to the corona pandemic and the decision of recovery under the trade licence was unfair to them, she said.

"The decision of recovery from traders in the name of trade licence is anti-employment," she said in a statement.

Raje demanded from the state government to stop the execution of this in the interest of farmers.

Last month, Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation made it mandatory to obtain a trade licence by paying fees for coaching centres, clinics, libraries, hostel, etc. which are being opposed by the traders.

