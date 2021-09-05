Left Menu

Himachal CM inaugurates de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the state government's first model de-addiction and rehabilitation centre with 20 bed capacity at Raghunath ka Padhar in Mandi district.

ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 16:54 IST
Himachal CM inaugurates de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Mandi
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the state government's first model de-addiction and rehabilitation centre with 20 bed capacity at Raghunath ka Padhar in Mandi district. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to provide de-addiction and rehabilitation services to rescue the youth who unfortunately have become drug-addicted.

He said that the government has implemented a three-pronged strategy in the state with the objective of reducing the supply and demand of drugs and reducing the damage caused due to drug abuse. Thakur added that drug peddling is made a non-bailable offence and the property of those involved in this crime is being confiscated. He assured that efforts would be made to further strengthen this centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021