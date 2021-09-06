Shantanu Thakur dedicates three projects to nation at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur inaugurated/dedicated three projects to the nation at Netaji Subhas Dock of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port(SMP), Kolkata today. These include a new canteen building' at a cost of over Rs1 crore, roads including drain and footpath at Dhobitalaand Brooklyn area at a cost of Rs.21.44 crore and alley roads at Kantapukur shed area and Hoboken shed area including drainage system at a cost of Rs.18.13 crore.

The Minister said that the facility of a new modern canteen building will help improve staff wellbeing and productivity. He said, the two road projects will help decongest traffic, smooth movement of vehicles, faster connectivity to SMP, while the construction of drainage network will help reduce waterlogging.

Chairman SMP Shri Vinit Kumar welcomed the Minister at the Dock. The Minister inspected Khidderpore Dock and took stock of the infrastructure and upcoming projects which cater to Bangladesh, coastal and North East cargo. He was apprised regarding upcoming projects at the Dock.

Shri Thakur also held a review meeting with the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and Heads of the Departments of Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex. He was briefed about the activities including ongoing projects of Kolkata Dock and Haldia Dock. Shri Thakur appreciated the efforts of SMP, Kolkata particularly the latest development projects at SMP, Kolkata.

