Internet services being restored in Kashmir barring Srinagar, Budgam today

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:14 IST
Kashmir zone IGP Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The mobile internet services that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were scheduled to be restored in Kashmir valley barring Srinagar and Budgam districts on Monday evening, said Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar earlier in the day. Earlier on Friday, the IGP said that the situation in the Valley has remained peaceful and under control. He also thanked the public for their cooperation and assured them that the internet services in the valley will be restored soon.

"So far the situation has remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for the public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted quoting Kumar. Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday informed that the restrictions and internet shutdown will be imposed on Kashmir valley after the demise of Gilani on September 1.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91. Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

