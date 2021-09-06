Four held for alleged irregularities in ongoing JEE (Mains) exams, says CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested two lab technicians, an assistant professor and a peon of a private engineering college in a case related to allegations of committing irregularities in the JEE (Main) examination-2021. All of them were working at a private engineering college in Haryana's Sonipat, the investigative agency said in a statement.

The accused were identified as Arvind Saini, Kuldeep Garg, lab technician, Sandeep Gupta (Assistant Professor), and Tulsi Ram (Peon). Last week, the CBI had arrested seven accused in the case including its directors and associates. Earlier on Thursday, CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution.

According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, 3 employees, and private persons (conduits). Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said.

"Searches are being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates, and other unknown persons," CBI said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)

