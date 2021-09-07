Left Menu

Placed under house arrest today, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday that she has been put under house arrest.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:07 IST
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday that she has been put under house arrest. In a tweet, Mufti claimed that the administration has said that situation is far from normal in Kashmir.

She further slammed the Central government for expressing concerns for the Afghan people and denying the same to Kashmiris. "GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," the PDP chief said in a tweet.

Earlier today Jammu and Kashmir Police said that most of the restrictions had been eased, including the Internet shutdown, and the situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu. Restrictions were imposed and internet and mobile services were suspended immediately after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Mufti on last Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

