BEL signs pact for providing reliable power supply to security forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a pact for providing reliable and sustainable power supply to security forces operating in remote, Naxal-affected, and high-altitude areas.

The MoU between the Navratna PSU BEL and the SFC Energy-AG, Germany, and FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd (FCTec), signed recently, will ensure cooperation in addressing the emerging requirement of sustainable energy to the security forces through the supply of hydrogen and fuel cells, a press release said.

Reliable and sustainable power supply has been a major challenge for the security forces operating in remote, high-altitude, and Naxal-affected areas, deserts, and island territories, it said.

The partnership aims to jointly address the off-grid power needs of the country, including mission-critical requirements of the security forces and a range of additional applications through highly proven and customized green energy solutions based on fuel cells, it added.

The tie-up combines the BEL's engineering and large-scale production strengths with SFC's expertise in fuel cells and FCTec's system integration and installation know-how, the release said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is in line with the central government's initiative for the adoption of green energy solutions, it said.

Anandi Ramalingam, officiating CMD, BEL, said that the organization is increasingly focusing on providing the security forces with sustainable and reliable sources of power including energy storage.

Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG said the fuel cells are a sustainable, environmentally friendly power generation technology and by replacing conventional diesel generators, it is significantly decarbonizing the footprints of users and therefore contributing to achieving long term climate targets.

Colonel (Retd) Karandeep Singh, Founder of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, said the MoU will benefit the country's armed forces, the ministry of home affairs, disaster management authorities, and other agencies, according to the release. PTI ACB RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

