UP to honour Tokyo paralympic medal winners

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a plan to honour all those who made the country proud with their performance at Tokyo paralympics.In Tokyo paralympics, excellent performance of the sportspersons made the country proud.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a plan to honor all those who made the country proud with their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

''In Tokyo Paralympics, excellent performance of the sportspersons made the country proud. Along with medal winners from UP, all those who won a medal for the country should be honored at a public function,'' the chief minister said while addressing a meeting here.

''In this program, all 'Divyang' players from 75 districts of the state should be invited. It will be a morale booster for them. A detailed plan should be prepared for this event,'' the chief minister said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1.5 crore each for silver medallists, Rs 1 crore for each member of the men's hockey team that won the bronze medal, and Rs 50 lakh for each member of the women's hockey team.

The event was held in the state capital in which all the medalists were honored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

