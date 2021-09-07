Minister reviews implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in state

A review meeting with Uttar Pradesh State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister was conducted today under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State (FAHD) and Dr L.Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying along with senior officers from both sides attended the meeting.

Union Minister reviewed the implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in the state and also took stock of the proposals in respect of animal husbandry and dairying. He also discussed future action plans for the implementation of the schemes in the state.

Union Minister emphasized that the schemes on breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs will help in creating rural Entrepreneurship and better livelihood opportunity for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the Cattle, Dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sector. He advised the State Minister to further expand the existing Pashu Bima and to promote Kisan Credit card (KCC) for livestock farmers on a campaign mode.

He also emphasized reducing risk to animal health by prophylactic vaccination against diseases of livestock and poultry, capacity building of Veterinary services, disease surveillance & strengthening veterinary infrastructure and by setting up mobile veterinary units in the country to deliver animal health services at farmers' doorstep.

Further, Union Minister said that the Union Government and State Government of Uttar Pradesh should work in coordination with each other to accelerate further growth of the livestock sector in the State.

(With Inputs from PIB)