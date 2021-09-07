Left Menu

Odisha Assembly passes resolution congratulating Indian Women, Men's Hockey teams on their performance at Tokyo Olympics

Odisha state Assembly on Tuesday moved a resolution congratulating the Indian Women and Men's Hockey teams on their historical performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:05 IST
Odisha Assembly passes resolution congratulating Indian Women, Men's Hockey teams on their performance at Tokyo Olympics
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha state Assembly on Tuesday moved a resolution congratulating the Indian Women and Men's Hockey teams on their historical performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020. Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera in the resolution said, "Congratulating the Indian Women and Men's Hockey Teams on their historical performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020 I move a resolution to extend Congratulations to the Indian Women and Men's Hockey Teams on their spectacular historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics."

"The Indian Men's team won the Bronze medal. The team has shown great resilience, skills and fitness. After 41 years, the team won the medal defeating the leading hockey-playing nations in the world. The Indian women's team performance was beyond all expectations and shown a great fighting spirit. Even though they couldn't win a medal, they won the heart of the nation," it added. "Hockey has a special place in India. The game brought together the whole country and made Indians across the world feel proud of the achievement in Tokyo. On behalf of the House, I extend my greetings and congratulations to the Indian Women and Men's Hockey Teams for their historic successes at the Tokyo Olympics and wish them more glories and laurels in the coming days," he said further.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recently felicitated the Indian national hockey teams that scripted history, with their brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of their achievement and their potential to be the top teams in the world, the Chief Minister announced that Odisha will continue to sponsor Indian hockey teams, for another 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021