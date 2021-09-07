CAG GC Murmu gets elected as ASOSAI chairman

Left Menu

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India GC Murmu on Tuesday was elected as the chairman of the assembly of Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for a period of three years from 2024 to 2027.

CAG of India GC Murmu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India GC Murmu on Tuesday was elected as the chairman of the assembly of Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for a period of three years from 2024 to 2027. As per a statement released by the office of CAG, Murmu was elected by the 56th governing board of ASOSAI and approval for the same was conveyed by the 15th assembly of ASOSAI. India will host the 16th assembly of ASOSAI in 2024.

The CAG, as the chairman, will be the chief executive of ASOSAI and represent ASOSAI in its dealings with national and international organisations. After the election, the CAG assured the members that during SAI India's three-year term as chair of the ASOSAI, they will focus on the areas of environmental audit and leveraging emerging technologies for audit.

"First, we would work towards developing a comprehensive framework with environment audit specific definitions and parameters for natural resource accounting dovetailing with the overall framework of sustainable development," he said. "Secondly, SAI India will seek active participation of members to create processes and structures within ASOSAI to address the challenges faced by SAIs in our region in dealing with big data with an aim to leverage on artificial intelligence, machine learning and collaborative remote access data audits," he added.

The CAG informed the members about the state of the art training facilities, IT infrastructure and tools established by SAI India to make auditors future-ready. He further added that India is a signatory to the environmental accounting efforts of the UN and SAI India actively promotes natural resource accounting as an important environmental assessment tool to estimate the trade-off between the value of natural resource usage, environmental impact and economic activities.

The ASOSAI is one of the regional groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) which aims to promote understanding and cooperation among member institutions through the exchange of ideas and experiences in the field of public audit. Established in 1979 with 11 members, the membership of the ASOSAI consists of charter members, members and associate members. The membership has since grown to 47 SAIs. The assembly consists of all members of the organisation and meets once in three years. (ANI)

