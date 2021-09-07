New AP govt ordinance increases annual contribution of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to state govt to Rs 50 cr

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an ordinance, increasing the annual contribution of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to the state government to Rs 50 crore. State governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has passed an ordinance in this regard.

The TTD used to contribute Rs 2.25 crores to the government under the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987. Now that contribution has been increased to Rs 50 crores according to the ordinance.

Rs 40 crores of it will be used to Common Good Fund, Rs 5 crores for Archakas and Workers welfare fund, and another Rs 5 crores for Endowments Administration Fund. (ANI)

