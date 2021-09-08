Left Menu

U.S. to discuss path forward on Iran in Paris, Moscow talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 02:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States wishes to consult some of its partners on the path forward on Iran during talks this week in Paris and Moscow given it does not know when indirect talks with Iran may resume and continued advances in Tehran's nuclear program, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley's talks will touch on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's upcoming board of governors' meeting but said the trip was planned long in advance and its focus "will be on nuclear diplomacy with Iran and where we go from here."

