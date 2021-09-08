Left Menu

WB Governor condemns bomb explosion incident outside MP Arjun Singh's residence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the bomb explosion incident which took place outside MP Arjun Singh's residence in the wee hours of Wednesday.

ANI | West Bengal | Updated: 08-09-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 10:22 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the bomb explosion incident which took place outside MP Arjun Singh's residence in the wee hours of Wednesday. He also said that the 'wanton violence' in West Bengal shows no sign of abating.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order." Dhankhar demanded prompt action from the West Bengal police over the bomb explosion incident.

"Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," his tweet read further. Crude bombs were hurled outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, despite security presence.

While speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "Three bombs were hurled outside Arjun Singh's residence around 6.30 am on Wednesday. I don't know who has done this. This has never happened earlier." MP Arjun Singh had earlier also alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers after the West Bengal polls which were conducted earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

