Tribal Affairs Minister initiates Poshan Maah activities in Khunti, Jharkhand

Sh. Arjun Munda, Tribal Affairs Minister initiated Poshan Maah activities of Tribal Affairs Ministry this week with a programme organised in Khunti district, Jharkhand including a pledge with a message of "Sahi Poshan Desh Roshan".

The health of tribal women is an important aspect of Poshan Maah and to bring focus to the nutrition of tribal women, Tribal Affairs Minister Sh. Arjun Munda met the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and highlighted the benefits of nutrition for pregnant and lactating mothers.

A nutrition counselling camp and nutrition seminar was organized in Jheelara village, a tribal-dominated area of Kauakol block of Nawada district, Bihar this week in which all panchayat members participated. Around 200 people attended this camp in the village located in Santhal tribal-dominated area.

The children were weighed in advance by the volunteers and special counselling sessions were organised for mothers of malnourished children. Simultaneously, the applications of pregnant women were filled under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and applications were also filled up under Kanya Utthan Yojana.

Nutritious cereals which are available at the regional level were also displayed at the camp.

Nutrition kits and sanitization kits were distributed to pregnant women. Mothers were told about the quality of 5 types of cereals which are available regionally.

Poshan Maah activities were also organized in Munda and Aggra Munda tribal-dominated areas of Jharkhand. The locals have distributed fruits, vegetables, cereals and given the message of healthy living with a nutritious diet.

Fourth Poshan Maah as a sequel of the previous Poshan Abhiyaan which started in 2018 is being celebrated in the month of September with the Ministry of Women and Child Development as the nodal ministry.

Given the importance of nutrition in mitigating anaemia, chronic nutrition deprivation in children which affects their survival, growth, learning, performance in school, productivity among Scheduled Tribes, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has planned to organise several activities and programmes at the centre, state and local level.

Following activities will be undertaken during the Poshan Maah by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, its organisations and various stakeholders:

Awareness campaign on nutritious tribal food by TRIFED through website & social media along with the organization of MFP (Minor Forest Produce) gatherers meeting by TRIFED for encouraging them & rejuvenating awareness on the nutritional richness of tribal food with special focus on the nutrition of adolescent girls.

Promotion of kitchen garden and Nutri garden in EMRS schools.

Advisory to the states in regard to (1) compulsory administration of Folic Acid and Iron. (2) Inclusion of High nutritious food in the daily food schedules in the hostels like Minor Millets, Ragi, drum sticks etc. (3) review of the availability of safe drinking water in schools as apart SWACHH SWASTH SARVATRA (4) Holding of different competition in Ashram school.

Similarly, to reach the grass-root level, activities will be undertaken with the participation of the people at the state level.

Awareness through PRI institutions regarding Poshan Abhiyaan in the gram panchayats with significant Tribal population.

Poshan Mela through Regional TRIFED Units with a focus on tribal food & millets.

Poshan Rally by EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential Schools) & Ashram Schools students, state & district officials of Tribal welfare deptt. & field level functionaries.

MFP (Minor Forest Produce) gatherers meeting to be organized by TRIFED state units.

Panchayat meetings to review the impact of Poshan Maah and finally submission of a consolidated report by State Tribal Welfare Department on activities organized by all concerned state govt. offices, EMRS & Ashram Schools, Gram Sabha, Panchayat.

Engaging TRIs in conducting research and documentation on the dietary value of traditional tribal foods and promoting the same.

Prabhat Pheree at gram sabha level. Tribal Haat Bazaar activities by TRIFED state units. TRIFED's state units to hold Meetings to address Nutrition. Awareness campaign for Adolescent girls at all EMRS & Ashram schools. TRI to conduct awareness campaigns on Nutrition and Health among Tribal population focusing students.

The Poshan Abhiyaan activities are proposed to be stepped up by the Tribal Affairs Ministry by focussing on the nutrition of children, making Eklavya School's hub of nutrition learning among the tribal population, and educating women through tribal run NGOs.

(With Inputs from PIB)