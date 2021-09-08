Left Menu

Ganesha idols made from cow dung by Bhopal artisan in great demand

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols made from cow dung by Kanta Yadav and her family in Bhopal are in great demand among people.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:14 IST
Eco-friendly Ganesha idols made from cow dung by Kanta Yadav and her family in Bhopal are in great demand among people. "These Ganesha idols are made from cow dung. After the cow dung is dry, we add wood dust and maida powder to it. We pour the mixture into a mould and make an idol from it. We use natural colours. In Hindu culture, cow dung is considered sacred and that is why we chose to make idols from it," Kanta Yadav told ANI.

She further said, "These idols can be made in 15 minutes but it takes four to five days to dry them. After that, they are coloured and are ready in 8 days." These idols are inexpensive and can be bought by all Kanta said, and added "Apart from Bhopal, I get orders from other places, including Pune and Delhi. People are really keen on buying these idols. Many people want to learn how to make them too."

She says that the aim behind making eco-friendly idols is to help preserve nature. "I want to tell people in the country that they all should preserve the environment and follow tradition by buying and using these Ganesha idols made from cow dung. They can also be used as manure after being immersed," said Kanta. (ANI)

