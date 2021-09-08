Left Menu

Meet Kochi autorickshaw driver who got Paulo Coelho's attention

Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho shared a picture of an auto-rickshaw on his social media on September 5. The back of the vehicle has the name the writer 'Paulo Coelho' and below that 'The Alchemist' written in Malayalam.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:01 IST
Meet Kochi autorickshaw driver who got Paulo Coelho's attention
Image Source: (Twitter handle @paulocoelho). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho shared a picture of an auto-rickshaw on his social media on September 5. The back of the vehicle has the name the writer 'Paulo Coelho' and below that 'The Alchemist' written in Malayalam. The post went viral on social media. The owner of the auto-rickshaw, Pradeep KA who hails from Kochi's Cherai named his vehicle as he admired the novelist and his book.

"This is something I never expected and felt like a miracle. That was the happiest day in my life when someone shared the news with me. I read 'Alchemist' 11 years ago and this is the fourth auto-rickshaw I named after the novel. It seemed to be the most appropriate name. After this novel, I have read all the other novels of Paulo Coelho," said Pradeep, the owner of the auto-rickshaw. I have read books of Shakespeare, Dostoyevsky, DH Lawrence, Gabriel Garcia Marques, Osho, etc. in Malayalam translations. Also, I have read books of Malayalam writers like VKN, MT Vasudevan Nair, Anand, Madhavikutty, Anita Nair, and Perumbadavam. I read books for knowledge and take them as my teachers. My wish is that I meet Paulo Coelho when he visits India," he added.

The 74-year-old novelist is famous for the Best-selling novel 'The Alchemist', which has been sold for more than 150 million copies worldwide. 'Eleven Minutes', 'The Pilgrimage' and 'Veronica Decides to Die' are a few of his works. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021