BKS-linked farmers stage protests in western MP over profitable price for crops

Demanding profitable prices for their produce, a large number of farmers gathered under the banner of RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged protests in Indore and other parts of western Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The protests were part of a nationwide agitation called by the BKS in support of their demands, including paying the profitable prices to farmers for their crops over and above the cost of production.

A large number of farmers associated with the BKS staged protests before agriculture markets and other places in western Madhya Pradesh as part of the agitation announced earlier, the outfit's Malwa Region (Indore-Ujjain division) president, Kamal Singh Aanjna, said.

"We have demanded that the government ensure farmers get the profitable value of their crops based on input cost of production,'' he said.

While announcing the plan to hold agitation on September 8, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary had said in Indore last month that the Centre should frame a strong law to ensure farmers get the profitable prices of their crops.

Choudhary had said the current practice of announcing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops was aimed at "deceiving" farmers.

