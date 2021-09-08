Karnataka CM and Dr Jitendra Singh discuss issues related to Personnel Ministry and Science Ministries

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, currently on a visit to the national capital, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and held a half an hour meeting to discuss issues related to the Ministry of Personnel and Science Ministries.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister appreciated the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for the prompt response to every request made by the State Government. He also requested assistance in carrying out the State Cadre Review. Bommai also took up the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the IAS.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Bommai on taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He assured the Chief Minister that DoPT is very prompt in disposing of all the service matters related to different States and as soon as the required procedures and requirements are fulfilled by the respective State Governments, the DoPT pushes forward the process at the earliest.

Dr Jitendra Singh also gave Bommai an update about various activities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has its headquarter in Bengaluru. He said, Bengaluru has the pride of becoming one of the leading Space Research Centres and the scientific fraternity is receiving acknowledgement from across the world. He also explained to the Chief Minister the various applications of Space Technology that can be utilised in sectoral areas and development projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)