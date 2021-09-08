Left Menu

Kerala reports 30,196 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

Kerala reported 30,196 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 years.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:48 IST
Kerala reports 30,196 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 30,196 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 years. According to the state health bulletin, the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 22,001. It said 27,579 more patients have recovered and the state has 2,39,480 active cases.

A total of 1,71,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 17.63 per cent. Earlier in the day, Kerala Education Minister R Bindu had said that she has called for a meeting with all the higher education institution principals ahead of the reopening of colleges for final year students from October 4.

The discussion will be on listing down COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed in the educational institutions. (ANI)

Also Read: Those who disrespected Bhagat Singh, unveiled Savarkar's portrait in Parliament, targetting me now, alleges Kerala Speaker

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021