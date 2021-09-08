Left Menu

Air India to launch non-stop flight service between Hyderabad to London from September 9

Air India to start its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London from September 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:56 IST
Air India to launch non-stop flight service between Hyderabad to London from September 9
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India to start its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London from September 9. A first ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London, Heathrow with the first flight arriving from London to Hyderabad on September 9 and departing from Hyderabad to London on September 10. This will further strengthen the connectivity of the India-UK sector, said the press statement from Air India.

The flight will operate twice a week with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration. It further stated that the flight from Hyderabad to London will operate twice a week on Monday and Friday. The total flight time on this route will be 10hrs and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hrs 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021