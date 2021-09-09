Left Menu

Noida: Farmers stage sit-in outside jail, demand release of fellow protesters

Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh said they had permission to release only four protesters on Wednesday.We had got permission to release four farmers and we did so on the basis of the permission.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 00:49 IST
Noida: Farmers stage sit-in outside jail, demand release of fellow protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of farmers from villages here staged a sit-in outside the Luksar jail on Wednesday, demanding release of their fellow protesters who were arrested during recent demonstrations.

The farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, from 81 villages have been holding demonstrations for increased compensation for their land acquired by the Noida Industrial Development Authority, among other issues, since September 1.

Over 80 farmers have been arrested by police so far, said BKP president Sukhbir Pahalwan, who himself got released from jail on Wednesday morning along with three other protesters.

''We were told that a middle path would be found and that a meeting will be held with the chairman of the Noida Authority to resolve the issue. But it turns out that nothing is happening and farmers got arrested," Pahalwan said.

He said farmers were told on Tuesday that all protesters who were arrested will be released on Wednesday but only 31 of them were freed while around 50 are still in jail.

"Today only four, including myself were freed after which we have gathered outside the Luksar jail in hundreds to demand release of our fellow farmers," Pahalwan added. Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh said they had permission to release only four protesters on Wednesday.

"We had got permission to release four farmers and we did so on the basis of the permission. If there is an order to release more farmers, then we will release the farmers," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021