Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rain in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, issues yellow alert for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh has issued a yellow alert for rain for the next three days.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 08:10 IST
IMD predicts heavy rain in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, issues yellow alert for next three days
Surender Paul, Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh has issued a yellow alert for rain for the next three days. "Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is normal. However, a few districts like Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, and Sirmaur will receive heavy rainfall," said Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Paul further said that Kangra district has received the highest rainfall till now in this monsoon season and Palampur had 109 mm of rainfall. According to the state IMD, the rainfall intensity in the state will be light from September 12. "We need to take precautionary measures for the next few days like the movement of people to the areas where rainfall is light. We take these measures every monsoon season in order to control the situation caused by heavy rainfall," he added.

As per IMD, green alert means 'Light Rain', yellow alert stands for 'Moderate Rain' and orange alert is for 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rain'. On September 2, the state capital also witnessed a landslide and three vehicles were damaged in the incident in the Dev Nagar area of Shimla City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021