Cab driver held in Delhi for stabbing ex-cop

A cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his passenger, an ex-cop in the national capital's Hauz Khas area, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:46 IST
Representative Imaqge. Image Credit: ANI
A cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his passenger, an ex-cop in the national capital's Hauz Khas area, police said. The 34-year-old cab driver, Jitender Rana, has been booked under Section 307, attempt to murder, at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The victim, a 61-year-old retired Sub Inspector from Delhi Police has alleged that the cabbie stabbed him with a knife on Monday evening, following a heated argument that occurred when he was coming from Rajouri Garden in the accused's car with his wife and daughter. As the police rushed to the crime spot, the victim had already been taken to the AIMS hospital while the accused was handed over to the police by the public. The cabbie had also sustained some injuries as he was beaten up by the crowd.

The investigation in this matter is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

