Centre extends due dates for filing of IT Returns, various reports of audit for AY 2021-22

The central government on Thursday extended due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22. "On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders infiling of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) hasdecided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and variousreports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22," reads CBDT statement.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22,which was July 31, 2021, as extended to September 30, 2021 is further extended to December 31 2021. CBDT also informed that the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit for the previous year 2020-21, which is September 30, 2021, as extended to October 31, 2021 is hereby further extended to January 15, 2022.

The due date of furnishing Report from an accountant by persons entering intointernational transaction or specified domestic transaction for the previous year 2020-21, which is October 31, 2021, as extended to November 30, 2021 is hereby further extended to January 31, 2022. It is further informed that the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is October 31, 2021 as extended to November 30, 2021 is hereby further extended to February 15, 2022. The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is November 30, 2021 as extended to December 31, 2021 isfurther extended to February 28, 2022.

CBDT said that the due date of furnishing of belated/revised Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is December 31, 2021 under, as extended to January 31, 2022 is hereby further extended to March 31, 2022. (ANI)

